Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Spectrum Stars of the Week: Madden Kline and Will Huddelson

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - This week’s Spectrum Stars of the Week are Madden Kline and Will Huddelson.  

Madden is a junior at Shawnee Mission West and on the varsity cheerleading squad. Will is  a senior at De Soto High School.

Send us your nomination and tell us why they should be selected!

Then tune in to KCTV5 News at 9 every Friday for the latest Spectrum High School Star of the Week.

Sponsored by Spectrum.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift, center, attended the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football game against the Chicago...
Star power: Kansas City celebrates Taylor Swift going local
Cielito Lindo
Fire breaks out at popular Lawrence restaurant
In 2021, there were 20 cases and calls regarding overdoses in Kansas. In 2022, there were 22...
Accidental weight loss drug overdoses on the rise: ‘They accidentally inject the whole pen’
A First Warn has been issued for Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.
FORECAST: FIRST WARN issued for Friday rain
“Whether it’s extra cleaning, swapping out water bowls, like the shared water bowls,” Wiltz...
Mysterious illness negatively impacting business at KC-area doggy daycares

Latest News

FURever Home Friday on KCTV5: Meet Jovie!
FURever Home Friday on KCTV5: Meet Jovie!
FURever Home Friday on KCTV5: Meet Jovie!
FURever Home Friday on KCTV5: Meet Jovie!
Spectrum High School Stars of the Week: Madden Kline and Will Huddelson
Spectrum High School Stars of the Week: Madden Kline and Will Huddelson
Local mom and content producer goes viral
Local mom and content producer goes viral