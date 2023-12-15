Possibility of KU football games at Arrowhead in 2024 has Lawrence businesses worried

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The stands inside David Booth Memorial Stadium are being torn down and the new ones may not be ready for fans by the time the next football season kicks off. According to the Lawrence Journal-World, the school is looking for another place to play if necessary.

The alternative could be making the home of the Chiefs the home of the Jayhawks next fall. Arrowhead Stadium could be the home field for Lance Leipold’s team in 2024. Even though the demolition is well underway, KU leaders say the finished product may not be ready for next season and that’s not good news for businesses in Lawrence.

John Hampton and his staff at Black Stag Brewery could not be happier coming out of this football season.

“This year in particular we probably saw a 25% increase in revenue on those home Saturday games easily,” Hampton said.

Butt the idea of any home games being moved to Arrowhead Stadium for next season has him concerned about a cut in profits.

“They flood in and without that influx of out-of-town money, everyone’s business would definitely have lower revenue if those games weren’t being played here,” Hampton told KCTV on Thursday.

According to the Lawrence Journal-World, KU Chancellor Douglas Girod said their construction partners told KU leaders that having a full home season with limited capacity in 2024 could delay completing the stadium before the Fall of 2025. Girod also said each home game could put crews a week behind schedule. So, KU is considering Arrowhead as plan B.

“As long as it doesn’t cost extra because I bought the season pass so I can go to all the student games,” KU freshman Brody Kielley told KCTV. “So, I hope they don’t add on extra if they do something like that.”

Nothing has been set in stone yet, but if the team had to move, Lawrence business leaders have ideas to compensate for the losses.

Bonnie Lowe, President and CEO of the Chamber of Lawrence, believes watch parties could be held in Lawrence and other community events could encourage business in the area.

No decision has been reached on what KU Football will do next year, but Chancellor Girod expects to do that in the next month. KCTV5 reached out to his office for more details on these ideas but has not heard back.

