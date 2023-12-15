Aging & Style
Pleasant Hill man killed after car hits tree

File: Pleasant Hill man killed after car hits tree
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A deadly night on the roadway in Cass County Thursday.

Police responded to the scene just after 9:30 p.m.

It happened at westbound MO 58 at 183rd Street.

Police say Pleasant Hill resident, 44-year-old Calvin D. Crawford, died when he drove his Lincoln MKZ off the road, flipped, and hit a tree.

Despite wearing a seatbelt he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other cars were involved in the crash.

