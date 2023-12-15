Aging & Style
Missouri’s Division of Fire Safety investigates the deaths of 2 in a mobile home fire in Howell County

(KTTC)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PEACE VALLEY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Division of Fire Safety is investigating the deaths of two victims in a fire in Howell County.

Firefighters responded to the fire Thursday night in Peace Valley, northeast of West Plains. Firefighters found the victims’ bodies inside two attached mobile homes. Investigators have not released the identities.

Investigators say the cause of the fire is undetermined. They consider the structure a total loss.

The Howell Co. Rural Fire Protection District, Pomona Fire Protection District, and Mountain View Fire Department assisted in fighting the fire. The Howell Co. Sheriff’s Office also responded to the fire.

