Long overdue multi-million dollar project coming to Waldo area

By Ryan Hennessy
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A multi-million dollar street improvement project is coming to the Waldo area, after being originally requested more than a decade back.

Phase one of the project begins in 2024, and will be north of 75th and Wornall, phase two is south of 75th, and it’s estimated to be complete in 2025.

Mayor Qunton Lucas, Sixth District-At-Large Councilwoman Andrea Bough and Sixth District Councilman Johnathan Duncan signed the ordinance Friday at the Waldo Area Business Association.

“The road to success is always under construction, so we’re going to get to success – just give us a little bit of time,” Bough said.

The estimated cost of the project is $14 million, and it is tax-payer funded.

Maps and background on the project can be found here.

