KCTV5, Enchant KC announce complimentary tickets to Enchant for children

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just in time for Christmas, KCTV5 and Enchant have a gift for Kansas City!

To spread holiday cheer and allow more families to experience the most popular holiday-themed destination of 2023, we are giving away 10,000 complimentary Junior Tickets to Kansas City kids for Enchant.

Beginning Saturday, Dec. 16, via this link and while supplies last, you can receive up to two Junior Tickets (Ages 3-17, a $25.50 value per ticket) absolutely free with any adult ticket purchase. Tickets are available and valid for Monday, Dec. 18 through Wednesday, Dec. 20 only.

“KCTV5 is excited to partner with Enchant to provide this exclusive holiday ticket offer to our Kansas City community. This is a wonderful opportunity to experience holiday magic this season,” said Carrie Hibbeler, Director of Audience Engagement at KCTV5.

Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field into a magical winter wonderland from November 24-December 31. (Enchant Christmas)

Located at Legends Field, Enchant KC features a 4-million-light maze adventure and encompasses more than 10 acres of festive programming.

It includes a dazzling installation of custom-designed and story-driven light sculptures and with a lighted tree taller than the White House Christmas Tree, live entertainment, interactive games, Santa visits, a holiday marketplace, and festive food and drinks.

“What better way to celebrate a season of giving than to give away tickets for more kids to experience the magic of Enchant,” said Kevin Johnston, founder, and chief creative officer at Enchant Christmas. “There’s nothing quite like seeing children stare in awe at the light sculptures, enjoy the ice-skating trail, and smile to have their picture taken with Santa. We’re here to help families make memories that will last a lifetime.”

For more information about Enchant Christmas and to buy tickets, click here.

Autoplay

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.