KCK Police wrapping for a cause

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas Police Athletic League and several volunteers are wrapping up more gifts for more than 160 families needing presents.

“People are thinking about lights, gas, phone, water, how are they going to get back to work, or how are they going to feed their kids,” said KCK PAL Program Director Elaine Moore. “One thing they don’t need to do is worry about what to do at Christmas.”

“Whatever they bring me, I’ll wrap,” said first-time volunteer Marc Magerl. “It just shows how you can get a community together and do good things for people and kids.”

KCK PAL received thousands of dollars from fundraisers, private donations, and local businesses. Families purchased $100 worth of gifts per child.

“This is the most I’ve had. Last year, I had about $24,000; this year I got about almost $37,000, and we’re trying to spend it all,” said Moore.

They’ve got board games, electronics, bikes, and more. Moore said the most popular item is clothing this year.

“It’s going back to my days when we got socks and underwear,” said Moore.

The gifts will be unwrapped on December 21 by the kids right there on North Fifth Street in KCK. Santa is making the stop and will hand them out.

Excitement is in the air as Christmas nears.

“The least we can do is alleviate that problem for them and take care of it,” said Moore.

