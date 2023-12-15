Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

KC mayor visits Washington, DC seeking help to curb violent crime

By Betsy Webster
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With two weeks left in the year, there have been 174 homicides in Kansas City, Missouri. That’s according to KCPD’s daily homicide analysis, which excludes police shootings. It’s also just five shy of the city’s year-end record set in 2020.

Mayor Quinton Lucas went to Washington, DC Wednesday to ask for help addressing that.

He said he met the White House director of intergovernmental affairs and the administration’s office of gun violence policy.

“Part of the reason we wanted to talk there is because we realize this is not just a Kansas City issue, but a national one,” Lucas said when he returned Thursday.

Of the 174 homicides on the Kansas City Police Department’s datasheet, 162 show “firearm” as the “means of attack.”

“Too often we silo what the answers are,” Lucas said. “They see it as an enforcement issue, perhaps a health issue, but really, it’s all of them combined.”

He said he asked the feds for help with tracking down shooters, enforcing gun law violations , and providing funding for youth and violence interruption outreach as well as mental health programs

He also remarked that non-fatal shootings in Kansas City are down from last year, while fatal shootings are up.

“We want to make sure that we are addressing that,” Lucas said, “whether it’s looking at the capacity of firearms or making sure that we’re stopping retaliation and those things that tend to lead to, unfortunately, more lethal situations.”

It was merely coincidence that his visit came the day before vigils across the nation remembered those killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012. A gunman killed 20 first-graders and 6 staff members before turning the gun on himself.

The group Moms Demand Action was formed the very next day in Indianapolis. On Thursday night, chapters centered in Kansas City, Johnson County and the Northland stood on all four corners of the intersection of  Westport and State Line Roads. Many of them held signs about children killed in school shootings, but the group’s focus has evolved to include all those killed with guns, including suicides.

The most recent numbers from the CDC in 2021 showed 54% of gun deaths were suicides. 43% were homicides and 7% were listed as other.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift, center, attended the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football game against the Chicago...
Star power: Kansas City celebrates Taylor Swift going local
FILE — The KC Wheel passed a recent safety inspection, but the building below, that will soon...
KC Wheel passes inspection, soon-to-be restaurant below did not ... yet
In 2021, there were 20 cases and calls regarding overdoses in Kansas. In 2022, there were 22...
Accidental weight loss drug overdoses on the rise: ‘They accidentally inject the whole pen’
Cielito Lindo
Fire breaks out at popular Lawrence restaurant
Jason Carey, a former substitute teacher, faces multiple felony charges in relation to child...
Former Belton substitute teacher sentenced for child sex crimes

Latest News

Chiefs safety Justin Reid gave back Thursday night, helping a family in KCK with a new car.
Chiefs star Justin Reid helps donate car to family in need
Chiefs star Justin Reid helps donate car to family in need
KC mayor visits Washington, DC seeking help to curb violent crime
USA Today’s Reader’s Choice Travel Awards names the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum as a...
Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum