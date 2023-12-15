KC mayor visits Washington, DC seeking help to curb violent crime

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With two weeks left in the year, there have been 174 homicides in Kansas City, Missouri. That’s according to KCPD’s daily homicide analysis, which excludes police shootings. It’s also just five shy of the city’s year-end record set in 2020.

Mayor Quinton Lucas went to Washington, DC Wednesday to ask for help addressing that.

He said he met the White House director of intergovernmental affairs and the administration’s office of gun violence policy.

“Part of the reason we wanted to talk there is because we realize this is not just a Kansas City issue, but a national one,” Lucas said when he returned Thursday.

Of the 174 homicides on the Kansas City Police Department’s datasheet, 162 show “firearm” as the “means of attack.”

“Too often we silo what the answers are,” Lucas said. “They see it as an enforcement issue, perhaps a health issue, but really, it’s all of them combined.”

He said he asked the feds for help with tracking down shooters, enforcing gun law violations , and providing funding for youth and violence interruption outreach as well as mental health programs

He also remarked that non-fatal shootings in Kansas City are down from last year, while fatal shootings are up.

“We want to make sure that we are addressing that,” Lucas said, “whether it’s looking at the capacity of firearms or making sure that we’re stopping retaliation and those things that tend to lead to, unfortunately, more lethal situations.”

It was merely coincidence that his visit came the day before vigils across the nation remembered those killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012. A gunman killed 20 first-graders and 6 staff members before turning the gun on himself.

The group Moms Demand Action was formed the very next day in Indianapolis. On Thursday night, chapters centered in Kansas City, Johnson County and the Northland stood on all four corners of the intersection of Westport and State Line Roads. Many of them held signs about children killed in school shootings, but the group’s focus has evolved to include all those killed with guns, including suicides.

The most recent numbers from the CDC in 2021 showed 54% of gun deaths were suicides. 43% were homicides and 7% were listed as other.

