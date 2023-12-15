Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

‘I can do it’: 12-year-old reflects on buzzer-beating shot

This was Lucy’s second half court game winning shot this season and a remarkable end to her first year on the team.
Lucy Zimmerman, 12, ends her first season on the Mission Trail basketball team with two...
Lucy Zimmerman, 12, ends her first season on the Mission Trail basketball team with two buzzer-beating shots.(KCTV)
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Ks. (KCTV) - The nail-biting end to a middle school championship game has been the buzz around Olathe. Mission Trail beat rival Prairie Trail with a buzzer beater Thursday night. The score was 27 to 25, with just five seconds to go, when 7th grader Lucy Zimmerman made the game winning shot.

“They were guarding us pretty hard when we inbounded it. So, I passed it back to my teammate. She passed it back to me and I shot it,” Lucy said.

Her coaches had a different play in place until the 12-year-old spoke up.

“I told them just draw up a play. I can make the shot. I can do it!”

This was Lucy’s second half court game winning shot this season and a remarkable end to her first year on the team.

“We always tell her that as long as she plays hard, with a good attitude, and as a good sport we can live with the results,” Lucy’s dad, Jeff Zimmerman said as he reflects on her determination this season.

The shot may have won the girls’ basketball team their 3rd consecutive championship game, but Lucy’s confidence won the support of so many in the community.

“As I watched her walk in {to school} there were all these dads and they are high-fiving her and cheering for her.” Lucy’s mom, Jen Zimmerman went on to say, “I was proud that she was willing to take that shot and brave enough to take that shot no matter if it went in or not.”

Now, the 12-year-old says she’s preparing for the pressure that will come from team’s next season.

“I know all the other teams will definitely be out for blood against our team and really want revenge. So, I need to be ready for that.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift, center, attended the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football game against the Chicago...
Star power: Kansas City celebrates Taylor Swift going local
Cielito Lindo
Fire breaks out at popular Lawrence restaurant
In 2021, there were 20 cases and calls regarding overdoses in Kansas. In 2022, there were 22...
Accidental weight loss drug overdoses on the rise: ‘They accidentally inject the whole pen’
A First Warn has been issued for Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.
FORECAST: FIRST WARN issued for Friday rain
“Whether it’s extra cleaning, swapping out water bowls, like the shared water bowls,” Wiltz...
Mysterious illness negatively impacting business at KC-area doggy daycares

Latest News

KCTV5, Enchant KC announce complimentary tickets to Enchant for children
Buzzer-beater to win Olathe Middle Schools 7th grade Championship
Buzzer-beater to win Olathe Middle Schools 7th grade Championship
A B2 Stealth Bomber from Whiteman Air Force Base flies over Kauffman Stadium during the...
County legislators disagree on putting stadium tax on agenda before future Royals site determined
39-year-old Adrianna Pacheco was sentenced to more than three years in prison.
Topeka woman sentenced to prison for fleeing police while impaired