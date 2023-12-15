Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Get your votes in! Today is the last day to vote on new Kansas license plate

Get your votes in! Today is the last day to vote on new Kansas license plate
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - If you want to have a say in the new license plate that will represent the state of Kansas, today is your last day.

After an initial design released in late November was met with resounding disapproval, Governor Laura Kelly announced that Kansans would have the opportunity to vote for a selection.

“Kansans have offered their thoughts on our state’s next license plate through social media and elsewhere, even sending potential designs to my office. Many of these designs were beautiful, but we’re moving forward with this voting process to ensure law enforcement can easily read the selected license plate and to get safer plates on the streets as soon as possible,” Kelly said in a release. “I encourage Kansans to make their voices heard and am looking forward to announcing the winner next week.”

The governor’s office released five templates to be voted on by 5 p.m. on Dec. 15. The selected plate will be announced on Dec. 18, 2023.

The original design now features a lighter color blue. Other designs include at least one of the State of Kansas outline, wheat, and sunflowers.

Kelly’s office said the State of Kansas did not incur additional costs for designing the new license plate options or the voting website as existing contracts with Kansas-based firms covered both.

The timeline for distributing the new plates will be altered due to the preproduction processes needing to be performed after the new design is selected, the governor stated.

The five designs were created by Mammoth Creative Co., a Kansas-based marketing firm, in partnership with Kansas Tourism, according to a release.

Kansans may vote an unlimited number of times on their favorite design until voting closes on Friday.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift, center, attended the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football game against the Chicago...
Star power: Kansas City celebrates Taylor Swift going local
Cielito Lindo
Fire breaks out at popular Lawrence restaurant
In 2021, there were 20 cases and calls regarding overdoses in Kansas. In 2022, there were 22...
Accidental weight loss drug overdoses on the rise: ‘They accidentally inject the whole pen’
A First Warn has been issued for Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.
FORECAST: FIRST WARN issued for Friday rain
“Whether it’s extra cleaning, swapping out water bowls, like the shared water bowls,” Wiltz...
Mysterious illness negatively impacting business at KC-area doggy daycares

Latest News

Get your votes in! Today is the last day to vote on new Kansas license plate
Get your votes in! Today is the last day to vote on new Kansas license plate
Kansas City police search for the driver who hit-and-critically injured Rocky Gross. He died a...
KC Unsolved: Hit-and-run driver takes life of grandfather out for a walk
Pleasant Hill man killed after car hits tree
Pleasant Hill man killed after car hits tree
Rain Chances
FORECAST: First Warn rain in the forecast all day Friday into Saturday morning