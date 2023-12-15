Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

FORECAST: First Warn rain in the forecast all day Friday into Saturday morning

First Warn rain in the forecast all day Friday into Saturday morning
By Greg Bennett
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An area of low pressure continues to lift north out of Oklahoma and Texas while at the same time a cold front from the Dakota deepens south. These two features will interact with the Missouri River Valley, providing scattered showers and weak thunderstorms throughout the day into Saturday morning. Rain totals for the metro range on average between .25 and .50 inches. Local areas could see up to 1 inch of rainfall. Though we are not anticipating any flood threat, this will still be a concern for morning commuting, the lunchtime rush, and the evening rush hour. Leave yourself extra time for the drive as rain is likely on the drive home.

During this time, temperatures are above average. Upper 30s and lower 40s are expected to start us off with afternoon temperatures soaring into the lower 50s. This is due to warm, moist air continuing to funnel in from the south ahead of our rainmaker. The showers continue into Saturday morning finally breaking down by early afternoon. Temperatures are anticipated to drop slightly above average, featuring in the middle and upper 40s. Wind gusts could reach up to 20 mph with feels-like temperatures expected in the middle 30s Saturday afternoon.

A short-lived southerly flow develops Sunday, which will aid in increasing temperatures back to the lower 50s by the evening, however, wind will gust up to 30 mph and change direction from the north. This will allow us a significant drop in temperature to start Monday. Low temperatures are expected in the middle and upper 20s with afternoon temperatures in the lower 40s. Though these are chillier conditions, these temperatures are seasonable. Another ridge of warm air develops by mid-next week which will rebound temperatures back to the middle 50s.

To get the latest weather updates sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 Weather app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift, center, attended the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football game against the Chicago...
Star power: Kansas City celebrates Taylor Swift going local
Cielito Lindo
Fire breaks out at popular Lawrence restaurant
In 2021, there were 20 cases and calls regarding overdoses in Kansas. In 2022, there were 22...
Accidental weight loss drug overdoses on the rise: ‘They accidentally inject the whole pen’
A First Warn has been issued for Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.
FORECAST: FIRST WARN issued for Friday rain
“Whether it’s extra cleaning, swapping out water bowls, like the shared water bowls,” Wiltz...
Mysterious illness negatively impacting business at KC-area doggy daycares

Latest News

First Warn rain in the forecast all day Friday into Saturday morning
First Warn rain in the forecast all day Friday into Saturday morning
A First Warn has been issued for Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.
FORECAST: FIRST WARN issued for Friday rain
FORECAST: FIRST WARN issued for Friday rain
What we're tracking
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Warmest day this week with highs in the mid 50s, rain moving in for the weekend