FORECAST: First Warn rain in the forecast all day Friday into Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An area of low pressure continues to lift north out of Oklahoma and Texas while at the same time a cold front from the Dakota deepens south. These two features will interact with the Missouri River Valley, providing scattered showers and weak thunderstorms throughout the day into Saturday morning. Rain totals for the metro range on average between .25 and .50 inches. Local areas could see up to 1 inch of rainfall. Though we are not anticipating any flood threat, this will still be a concern for morning commuting, the lunchtime rush, and the evening rush hour. Leave yourself extra time for the drive as rain is likely on the drive home.

During this time, temperatures are above average. Upper 30s and lower 40s are expected to start us off with afternoon temperatures soaring into the lower 50s. This is due to warm, moist air continuing to funnel in from the south ahead of our rainmaker. The showers continue into Saturday morning finally breaking down by early afternoon. Temperatures are anticipated to drop slightly above average, featuring in the middle and upper 40s. Wind gusts could reach up to 20 mph with feels-like temperatures expected in the middle 30s Saturday afternoon.

A short-lived southerly flow develops Sunday, which will aid in increasing temperatures back to the lower 50s by the evening, however, wind will gust up to 30 mph and change direction from the north. This will allow us a significant drop in temperature to start Monday. Low temperatures are expected in the middle and upper 20s with afternoon temperatures in the lower 40s. Though these are chillier conditions, these temperatures are seasonable. Another ridge of warm air develops by mid-next week which will rebound temperatures back to the middle 50s.

