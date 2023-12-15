Aging & Style
FORECAST: FIRST WARN in place tonight, steady rain will lead to scattered showers overnight

A First Warn remains in place through Friday night. We have many more hours of rain on the...
A First Warn remains in place through Friday night. We have many more hours of rain on the way, steady at times. It will mainly continue to be on the light to moderate scale.(kctv)
By Warren Sears
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
A First Warn remains in place through Friday night. We have many more hours of rain on the way, steady at times. It will mainly continue to be on the light to moderate scale. The later you go into Friday night, the more spotty and scattered the rain becomes. We could pick up an additional 0.10″ – 0.75″ of rain. Our high temperature on Saturday looks to be right after midnight in the mid 40s. Then, a cold front starts to punch through, dropping our temperatures to the lower 40s by the afternoon accompanied by a stronger northwest wind. Definitely a crummy day to be outdoors. As this storm system continues to pull through, there could be a few more lingering and light showers Saturday afternoon. By Saturday evening, we will begin to dry out. Sunday does look to be our nicest day of the weekend near 50 with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures take a hit on Monday in the lower 40s. Then, a gradual warming trend brings us back to the mid 50s by late next week. We are watching the potential for rain again late next week as well, but for now, confidence is low.

