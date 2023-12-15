Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

County legislators disagree on putting stadium tax on agenda before future Royals site determined

A B2 Stealth Bomber from Whiteman Air Force Base flies over Kauffman Stadium during the...
A B2 Stealth Bomber from Whiteman Air Force Base flies over Kauffman Stadium during the National Anthem before the start of a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Guardians, Thursday, April 7, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Zac Summers
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Jackson County legislator said Friday he was skeptical of a proposal before the governing body to put the Royals’ stadium tax on the April ballot.

County chair DaRon McGee added the agenda item to Monday’s meeting. It calls on voters to decide whether to extend the three-eighth cent stadium sales tax for the next 40 years.

Legislator Manny Abarca said the ordinance is premature. He said authorizing ballot language before knowing the terms of a lease or community benefit is unfair to taxpayers.

“We need to see that a lease and community benefits agreement is in place if not for any reason to make sure union workers are going to be there on site,” county legislator Manny Abarca said. “We’re going to prevailing wage and that there’s no games playing like we see at the jail.”

The Royals have yet to announce where they plan to build a new stadium.

In a statement to KCTV5, McGee said “the purpose of the proposal is to facilitate discussion and build consensus with all parties regarding the ballot language.”

The full statement is below:

ALSO READ: Starting pitcher Michael Wacha gets $32M, 2-year deal with Royals

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift, center, attended the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football game against the Chicago...
Star power: Kansas City celebrates Taylor Swift going local
Cielito Lindo
Fire breaks out at popular Lawrence restaurant
In 2021, there were 20 cases and calls regarding overdoses in Kansas. In 2022, there were 22...
Accidental weight loss drug overdoses on the rise: ‘They accidentally inject the whole pen’
A First Warn has been issued for Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.
FORECAST: FIRST WARN issued for Friday rain
“Whether it’s extra cleaning, swapping out water bowls, like the shared water bowls,” Wiltz...
Mysterious illness negatively impacting business at KC-area doggy daycares

Latest News

KCTV5, Enchant KC announce complimentary tickets to Enchant for children
Buzzer-beater to win Olathe Middle Schools 7th grade Championship
Buzzer-beater to win Olathe Middle Schools 7th grade Championship
39-year-old Adrianna Pacheco was sentenced to more than three years in prison.
Topeka woman sentenced to prison for fleeing police while impaired
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
KCTV5, Enchant KC announce complimentary tickets to Enchant for children