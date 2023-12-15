Could Starbucks be returning to the Plaza? Court documents accuse company of illegally shutting down 23 stores amid ongoing labor dispute

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Federal labor regulators filed a complaint against Starbucks Wednesday alleging it illegally closed 23 of its stores, including one in Kansas City. It’s a battle that’s been brewing for more than a year.

The company announced the closure of its Nichols Road location in the Plaza in August 2022. The National Labor Relations Board claims this was an act of retaliation to prevent the workers unionizing.

In the newly filed complaint, federal labor regulators allege Starbucks discouraged employees from joining the union. They’re calling on Starbucks to reopen its 23 stores and offer jobs to the employees who work there, compensating them for loss of earnings and benefits.

Court documents allege employees were prohibited from ‘borrowing’ shifts at other stores while the Union was negotiating with its store partners. The federal labor regulators describe this as part of an unfair labor practice demonstrated by the company.

In response to the NLRB’s complaint, Mari Cosgrove, a Seattle Starbucks partner and member of Starbucks Workers United, issued the following statement:

“This complaint is the latest confirmation of Starbucks’ determination to illegally oppose workers’ organizing. It adds to the litany of complaints detailed in the company’s own report released this morning. If Starbucks is sincere in its overtures in recent days to forge a different relationship with its partners, this is exactly the kind of illegal behavior it needs to stop.”

KCTV5 contacted Starbucks for comment Thursday. A representative for the company claims it respects the right to organize and those at the Nicols Road store in Kansas City never petitioned for Union Representation.

“In support of our Reinvention Plan, and as part of our ongoing efforts to transform our store portfolio, we continue to open, close and evolve our stores as we assess, reposition and strengthen our store portfolio,” said Sara Trilling, Starbucks North America President.

The case is scheduled to go before a judge next August.

