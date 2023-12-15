Chiefs star Justin Reid helps donate car to family in need

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Chiefs’ star Justin Reid is known for his tenacious defense, big hits, and the occasional takeaway. However, Thursday night, Reid gave back to make a big difference in the lives of one family.

Alan and Amanda Ortiz have three sons, but their lone family vehicle was totaled after being hit by a drunk driver three months ago.

“We’ve been having a hard time this past year,” said Alan Ortiz. “We’re just so blessed that we got this car. Really, so blessed.”

Alan is a carpenter, but he injured his back after being hit by the drunk driver, making work hard. The Ortiz family has three children – a 7-year-old, a 4-year-old, and a 3-month-old – so the new car is a huge help.

“You have no clue what this means to our family. It’s been really rough,” said Amanda Ortiz. “After the wreck, he had his L5 herniated, so it took away from work. It’s been hard to save up for a car. The car wreck really messed everything up, but, in a way, it’s also been a blessing.”

In the season of giving, Reid told KCTV5 he was proud to be able to partner with Victory Ford and make a big difference for the Ortiz family.

“This is, by far, one of the coolest things I’ve gotten a chance to be a part of,” said Reid. “Just a really special feeling to see all of the emotion come when they realized this car was for them, and just to know the amount of problems it will be able to solve for them going forward, it’s really special.”

