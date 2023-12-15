Baseball America names Mizzou coach ‘Trailblazer of the Year’

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - Before coaching his first game with the Missouri program, Mizzou baseball coach Kerrick Jackson was named Baseball America’s Trailblazer of the Year on Friday.

The program hired Jackson in early June. He joins a list of former winners that includes MLB executives Omar Minaya, Kim Ng, and Jean Afterman.

READ MORE: Mizzou hires first Black baseball coach in SEC history

In the spring, Jackson will officially become the first Black head baseball coach in SEC conference history. The Tigers’ first game is scheduled for Feb. 16 against Cal Poly.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.