Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Applesauce pouches may have been intentionally contaminated, FDA official says

This image provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2023, shows...
This image provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2023, shows three recalled applesauce products - WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches, Schnucks-brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack, and Weis-brand cinnamon applesauce pouches. (FDA via AP)(AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An official with the Food and Drug Administration said the lead contamination in recently recalled applesauce pouches may have been an “intentional act.”

Jim Jones, the agency’s deputy commissioner for human foods, told Politico the FDA is still investigating the matter, but so far, all signs point to someone in the supply chain contaminating the pouches on purpose.

The FDA said at least 65 children under the age of six have reported getting sick after eating fruit puree pouches sold under the Wanabana, Weis, and Schnucks brands.

According to the New Jersey Poison Control Center, contaminated spices are incredibly common. Sometimes it occurs naturally because of metals in soil, but other times, it’s intentional to add weight to a product.

Lead is toxic to humans at all levels. It can cause developmental delays in children, as well as head, stomach, and muscle aches.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift, center, attended the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football game against the Chicago...
Star power: Kansas City celebrates Taylor Swift going local
Cielito Lindo
Fire breaks out at popular Lawrence restaurant
In 2021, there were 20 cases and calls regarding overdoses in Kansas. In 2022, there were 22...
Accidental weight loss drug overdoses on the rise: ‘They accidentally inject the whole pen’
A First Warn has been issued for Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.
FORECAST: FIRST WARN issued for Friday rain
“Whether it’s extra cleaning, swapping out water bowls, like the shared water bowls,” Wiltz...
Mysterious illness negatively impacting business at KC-area doggy daycares

Latest News

Laura Bailey rescued Cheeto from a shelter in Miami.
Coyote attack claims beloved family pet
South Carolina family remembers renowned oil painter during tour of U.S. Capitol
A plane declared mayday before crashing on I-26 near Asheville, NC
Plane crashes and catches fire on interstate in North Carolina
Laura Bailey rescued Cheeto from a shelter in Miami.
Coyote attack claims beloved family pet in Oldham County
A teacher in Kentucky is helping guarantee his students' families won't struggle with meals...
Teacher raises thousands to send kids home with meals for the holidays