Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum in running for top new museum in U.S.

USA Today’s Reader’s Choice Travel Awards names the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum as a...
USA Today’s Reader’s Choice Travel Awards names the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum as a contender in their race and there are only ten days left for the public to vote.(kctv)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATCHISON, Kan. (KCTV) - USA Today’s Reader’s Choice Travel Awards names the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum as a contender in their race and there are only ten days left for the public to vote.

This Atchison, Kansas museum, hometown to Amelia Earhart, is the only Midwest museum among 16 nominees nationwide to be included for the “Best New Museum” by USA Today’s Reader’s Choice Travel Awards for 2024.

“With thousands of Amelia Earhart fans and admirers casting their vote for us — every day —  until Christmas Day — we think the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum can soar to the top spot,” said Mindi Love Pendergraft, the museum’s executive director.

Voting is active and live for the public to vote online until noon on Christmas Day.

On Thursday, Dec. 14, the museum last ranked at number four on the USA Leaderboard for Best New Museum.

The museum was affectionately named as the Most Anticipated Museum Openings of 2023. Living up to that title, visitors have since been captivated by Earhart’s legacy since its grand opening in April.

“With thousands of Amelia Earhart fans and admirers casting their vote for us, every day until Christmas Day, we think the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum can soar to the top spot,” said Earhart Museum Executive Director Mindi Love Pendergraft.

The winner will be announced on Friday, Jan. 5 at noon, eastern time.

USA Today 10 Best provides original, unbiased and experiential travel coverage of top attractions, things to see and do, and restaurants for top destinations in the U.S. and around the world.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift, center, attended the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football game against the Chicago...
Star power: Kansas City celebrates Taylor Swift going local
FILE — The KC Wheel passed a recent safety inspection, but the building below, that will soon...
KC Wheel passes inspection, soon-to-be restaurant below did not ... yet
In 2021, there were 20 cases and calls regarding overdoses in Kansas. In 2022, there were 22...
Accidental weight loss drug overdoses on the rise: ‘They accidentally inject the whole pen’
Cielito Lindo
Fire breaks out at popular Lawrence restaurant
Jason Carey, a former substitute teacher, faces multiple felony charges in relation to child...
Former Belton substitute teacher sentenced for child sex crimes

Latest News

USA Today’s Reader’s Choice Travel Awards names the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum as a...
Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum
A sign on the front door of the Starbucks on the Plaza on Aug. 23, 2022 read that it is...
Could Starbucks be returning to the Plaza? Court documents accuse company of illegally shutting down 23 stores amid ongoing labor dispute
Could Starbucks be returning to the Plaza? Court documents accuse company of illegally shutting down 23 stores amid ongoing labor dispute
Businesses on Mass Street in Lawrence have expressed worry about the prospects of KU playing...
Possibility of KU football games at Arrowhead in 2024 has Lawrence businesses worried