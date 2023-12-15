Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum in running for top new museum in U.S.

ATCHISON, Kan. (KCTV) - USA Today’s Reader’s Choice Travel Awards names the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum as a contender in their race and there are only ten days left for the public to vote.

This Atchison, Kansas museum, hometown to Amelia Earhart, is the only Midwest museum among 16 nominees nationwide to be included for the “Best New Museum” by USA Today’s Reader’s Choice Travel Awards for 2024.

“With thousands of Amelia Earhart fans and admirers casting their vote for us — every day — until Christmas Day — we think the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum can soar to the top spot,” said Mindi Love Pendergraft, the museum’s executive director.

Voting is active and live for the public to vote online until noon on Christmas Day.

On Thursday, Dec. 14, the museum last ranked at number four on the USA Leaderboard for Best New Museum.

The museum was affectionately named as the Most Anticipated Museum Openings of 2023. Living up to that title, visitors have since been captivated by Earhart’s legacy since its grand opening in April.

The winner will be announced on Friday, Jan. 5 at noon, eastern time.

USA Today 10 Best provides original, unbiased and experiential travel coverage of top attractions, things to see and do, and restaurants for top destinations in the U.S. and around the world.

