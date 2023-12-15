Aging & Style
5 Things to Do This Weekend with KC Mom Collective

By KCTV5 Sales
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Mom Collective has the five “Must Do Activities” for you and the family this weekend:

  1. Miracle on 34th Street
  2. Christmas Story the Musical
  3. Holiday Black Business Market
  4. Trombone Christmas
  5. Holiday Lights Deana Rose

More information on these events and others can be found on the Kansas City Mom Collective website.

