The wait is over! KC Wheel opens in downtown Kansas City

By Nathan Brennan
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - You don’t have to wait any longer to see Kansas City’s skyline like never before.

Starting at 12 p.m. on Dec. 14, the KC Wheel at Pennway Point will be open for business.

According to ICON Experiences, the wheel has 36 gondolas and each is “completely enclosed [and] climate-controlled” with “floor-to-ceiling windows offering a 360-degree view.”

The property also features Pennway Putt, a minigolf course with 16 holes. A restaurant and other attractions will open at Pennway Point in 2024.

Operating hours for the KC Wheel will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Dec. 15 to Jan. 2, 2024. This is the third wheel placed in the United States by ICON Experiences.

The group also built a wheel in Washington D.C. in 2014 and St. Louis in 2019. Tickets are available for purchase on the KC Wheel website.

For a limited time, tickets for the wheel are $15 and can be paired with tickets to Pennway Putt.

