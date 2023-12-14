University of Kansas Medical Center shuts down student buildings due to water issue

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - People at KU Med are being told to not use water in certain buildings on the hospital’s campus. KU Med is also closing multiple medical center campus buildings due to a water issue.

A spokesperson for KU Med told KCTV5 that patient care is not impacted, and that the buildings with affected water are on the university side, not the hospital side, of the campus.

University hospital personnel stated that out of an abundance of caution, they were sending employees home.

“It only affects university buildings, not patient care facilities,” a spokesperson said.

KCTV5 has reached out to KU for further comment and is waiting to hear back.

