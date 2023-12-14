Three federal inmates charged following separate incidents at Leavenworth Penitentiary

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - Three separate inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth have been charged with crimes following incidents in April, June and November of 2023.

According to court documents, 45-year-old Thaddeus D. Daniel allegedly attacked a corrections officer at the Leavenworth Penitentiary on April 19.

In another case, the U.S. Department of Justice said 44-year-old Jeremiah L. Harris was indicted on one count of escape from custody for an alleged escape on June 23, 2023. Harris is serving a prison sentence following a conviction in the U.S. District Court of Western Missouri.

Finally, 50-year-old James Thompson was indicted on one count of escape from custody following an escape on Nov. 9, 2023. Thompson is in Leavenworth serving a prison sentence following a conviction in Northern Georgia.

