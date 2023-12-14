Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Three federal inmates charged following separate incidents at Leavenworth Penitentiary

(Source: Gray News)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - Three separate inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth have been charged with crimes following incidents in April, June and November of 2023.

According to court documents, 45-year-old Thaddeus D. Daniel allegedly attacked a corrections officer at the Leavenworth Penitentiary on April 19.

In another case, the U.S. Department of Justice said 44-year-old Jeremiah L. Harris was indicted on one count of escape from custody for an alleged escape on June 23, 2023. Harris is serving a prison sentence following a conviction in the U.S. District Court of Western Missouri.

Finally, 50-year-old James Thompson was indicted on one count of escape from custody following an escape on Nov. 9, 2023. Thompson is in Leavenworth serving a prison sentence following a conviction in Northern Georgia.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift, center, attended the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football game against the Chicago...
Star power: Kansas City celebrates Taylor Swift going local
FILE — The KC Wheel passed a recent safety inspection, but the building below, that will soon...
KC Wheel passes inspection, soon-to-be restaurant below did not ... yet
In 2021, there were 20 cases and calls regarding overdoses in Kansas. In 2022, there were 22...
Accidental weight loss drug overdoses on the rise: ‘They accidentally inject the whole pen’
Jason Carey, a former substitute teacher, faces multiple felony charges in relation to child...
Former Belton substitute teacher sentenced for child sex crimes
Cielito Lindo
Fire breaks out at popular Lawrence restaurant

Latest News

FILE — Crowds gathered at the Truman Sports Complex for the Kansas City Chiefs season-opening...
Jackson County chair proposes Chiefs, Royals stadium tax extension be put on April ballot
The wait is over! KC Wheel opens in downtown Kansas City
The wait is over! KC Wheel opens in downtown Kansas City
Fire breaks out at popular Lawrence restaurant
Fire breaks out at popular Lawrence restaurant
FILE — Unsicker, a four-term state representative, said she is also in contact with Federal...
Embattled state lawmaker claims ‘foreign interference’ in Missouri elections