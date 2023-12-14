Aging & Style
SEC schedule reveal pairs Mizzou with old Big 12 foe Oklahoma

Luther Burden III, Missouri, 5-11, 208, So., St. Louis, Missouri
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - The SEC revealed its 2024 football schedule during a live ESPN special Wednesday night.

Mizzou’s schedule includes home games against Vanderbilt, Auburn, Arkansas and former Big 12 foe Oklahoma. Fresh off a 10-win regular season in 2023, the Tigers will head on the road in SEC play for games against Texas A&M, Alabama, South Carolina and Mississippi State.

Again, the SEC will play eight conference games in 2024 along with a required ninth power conference opponent from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 or major independent.

Missouri begins the season with four consecutive home games and doesn’t travel outside Missouri until Oct. 5, when they head to College Station, Texas.

The full schedule is as follows (home games in bold):

  • Aug. 31 — MURRAY STATE
  • Sept. 7 — BUFFALO
  • Sept. 14 — BOSTON COLLEGE
  • Sept. 21 — VANDERBILT
  • Oct. 5 — at Texas A&M
  • Oct. 12 — at UMass
  • Oct. 19 — AUBURN (Homecoming)
  • Oct. 26 — at Alabama  
  • Nov. 9 — OKLAHOMA
  • Nov. 16 — at South Carolina
  • Nov. 23 — at Mississippi State  
  • Nov. 30 — ARKANSAS

For the first time since the Tigers entered the SEC, the league will not have two divisions, meaning Mizzou will no longer be in the SEC East and will avoid the likes of Georgia, Florida and Tennessee as a yearly opponent.

The matchup between the Tigers and Sooners will be the first game between the two schools since Sept. 24, 2011.

Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers will finish this season with a Dec. 29 Sugar Bowl matchup against No. 7 Ohio State.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

