Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Royals acquire pair of minor-leaguers in exchange for pitcher

FILE: An afternoon game at Kauffman Stadium as the Royals faced the Minnesota Twins on May 22,...
FILE: An afternoon game at Kauffman Stadium as the Royals faced the Minnesota Twins on May 22, 2022.(Coda: Marine 475 @ Flickr)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals exchanged pitcher Taylor Clarke for a pair of minor leaguers on Thursday.

Kansas City announced the trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, bringing in right-handed pitcher Ryan Brady and infielder Cam DeVanney from the NL Central team.

Clarke pitched in 105 games for Kansas City in 2022 and 2023, appearing in 58 games last season. Clarke had a 6-7 record over the course of two years, pitching 108 innings for the Royals.

READ MORE: What Royals signing of Lugo, Stratton means for Kansas City

Brady is a 24-year-old pitcher who made 37 appearances between High-A and Double-A in the Brewers minor league system last season. In those appearances, he went 4-4 with a 2.69 ERA, recording 72 strikeouts and 19 walks. Brady signed with the Brewers as an undrafted free agent after playing three seasons at BYU.

DeVanney played 103 games in Triple-A Nashville in 2023. The 26-year-old batted .271 with 27 doubles, 11 home runs and 47 RBI. He played every infield position and was named a 2022 MiLB.com Organizational All-Star after hitting 23 home runs and driving in 68 RBI in Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A Nashville.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift, center, attended the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football game against the Chicago...
Star power: Kansas City celebrates Taylor Swift going local
FILE — The KC Wheel passed a recent safety inspection, but the building below, that will soon...
KC Wheel passes inspection, soon-to-be restaurant below did not ... yet
In 2021, there were 20 cases and calls regarding overdoses in Kansas. In 2022, there were 22...
Accidental weight loss drug overdoses on the rise: ‘They accidentally inject the whole pen’
Jason Carey, a former substitute teacher, faces multiple felony charges in relation to child...
Former Belton substitute teacher sentenced for child sex crimes
Cielito Lindo
Fire breaks out at popular Lawrence restaurant

Latest News

FILE — Crowds gathered at the Truman Sports Complex for the Kansas City Chiefs season-opening...
Jackson County chair proposes Chiefs, Royals stadium tax extension be put on April ballot
Jackson County chair proposes Chiefs, Royals stadium tax extension be put on April ballot
Legislator Manny Abarca held a town hall to address and dispel rumors around the Royals and...
Legislator hosts town hall to discuss how Royals, Chiefs stadium plans impact Jackson County
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Aerial picture shows GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and Kauffman Stadium...
WATCH: Town hall held on future of Royals, Chiefs in Jackson County