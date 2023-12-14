Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. makes campaign stop in Kansas City

By Grace Smith
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Hundreds gathered Wednesday night to see Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as he stopped at Uptown Theater on this presidential campaign trail.

Debra Leiter, a professor at UMKC, said as an independent, Kennedy Jr. has an uphill battle that the other parties don’t face.

“He needs people who are willing to support him,” Leiter said. “It’s really challenging for Independents to get votes. In fact, the number of third-party candidates who have gotten a single electoral vote can be measured on one hand.”

But Leiter said Kennedy could be a real threat to both republican and democratic candidates.

“Candidates like RFK emerge in part because voters aren’t happy,” Leiter said. “He is running on this sort of populous framework, the idea that the elites are out of touch, and the system is broken, and that really appeals to voters on both sides of the party.”

During the rally, Kennedy talked a lot tonight about making housing affordable, inflation, and securing the border.

“I think the issues that my dad stood for and that my uncle, President Kennedy, stood for, and if you went down a line and checked the boxes, I would check everyone,” Kennedy said.

Daren Shinabargar attended the rally and said he is tired of where the country is at and weighing all options.

“I’d like to keep all the options open; I’m totally not happy with what we got going on right now,” Shinabargar said. “I agree with Kennedy that we need to look at the independent options; whatever is going on right now is not working, the corruption is unbelievable, and it needs to stop.”

Boyd Koch said he came to the rally because he’s a farmer in Northwest Missouri and supports what Kennedy has to say about the future of agriculture.

“He’s the only candidate that even mentions regenerative agriculture,” Koch said. “He’s the first Independent that I’ve found that I think can unify the country from people of all walks of life and that can join together and make this country a better place.”

In Missouri alone, he will have to get 10,000 signatures to get on the ballot.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Gardner family remembers father who died rocking his baby to sleep
File: Missouri man found submerged in his car in Grand River
Missouri man found submerged in his car in Grand River
FILE — The KC Wheel passed a recent safety inspection, but the building below, that will soon...
KC Wheel passes inspection, soon-to-be restaurant below did not ... yet
Daniel Nelson, 43, died early Monday in a one-car crash.
Chiefs Kingdom mourns loss of superfan Daniel Nelson, aka ‘Red Beard’
KCPD identify deceased in hit-and-run near 31st and Agnes

Latest News

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. makes campaign stop in Kansas City
The Soul of Santa Christmas Album is available on all major streaming platforms.
Nationally-connected music producer brings local Christmas album alive for a cause
Nationally-connected music producers brings local talent Christmas album alive for a cause
KCPD Capt. Daniel Graves to retire