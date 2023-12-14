Residents near KC Current new stadium want answers on gameday parking plans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Even before construction on the KC Current’s new stadium is complete, season ticket holder spots are sold out. Which means at least 9,500 fans will show up to the home games. However, with that comes the question of where is everyone going to park.

It’s a big concern for people who live next to the new stadium because free spots as it is are already scarce.

While more work needs to be done, leaders with Port KC who own the apartment complex next to the stadium say there is a plan being drawn up right now. At this point, people who live there haven’t heard much about it.

Right off Berkley Parkway, there have been some fields cleared on the west side of the stadium which locals believe would make great tailgating spots. Otherwise, they don’t believe there’s enough space to go around.

Amid the excitement at the KC Current’s new Riverfront Stadium, Monica Marrocco, who lives next door has some concerns.

”It’s going to be harder to park and you’re going to have to pay higher prices for paid parking that’s limited,” she warned.

Lexus Mans has always taken advantage of the free parking next to the park. But the idea of sharing this space with almost 12,000 fans might push him to rent a spot in Port KC’s garage.

“I think a parking pass is $50 per month which puts another bill on top of rent,” Mans explained. “There are visitor spots but they’ll get filled up.”

Port KC management told KCTV a plan is in progress to potentially build more than 2,000 parking spots off Berkley Riverfront Parkway. Port KC said they’ve been working with the KC Current and the city to draw up public transportation routes to the stadium. But nothing is set in stone yet.

Residents hope there are more solutions.

“I think like making it fun to allow people parking in the grass for tailgating,” Marrocco said. “Like we know that works here in Kansas City with football or baseball, so why not do it with soccer.”

”Just build a parking garage over there and have fans park there instead of my parking spot,” Mans added.

Besides the parking mayhem, locals are still anxious to see what new life the stadium brings to this area in Kansas City.

“It’s an opportunity to have more people in the area,” Mans said, “more people to go to the restaurants and close places here like clubs and bars.”

“Especially women’s sports, I think this is a great example of what everyone should be doing around the country,” Marrocco said.

KC Current had no specific updates for KCTV when asked of any parking or other transportation plans. The club said they will release plans once they’re complete as the season gets closer.

In total, the new Riverfront Stadium can hold up to 11,500 fans. The team says there are still 2,000 seats available for single-game ticket sales.

