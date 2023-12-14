Remembering the Sandy Hook tragedy 11 Years Later

(WFSB) - Thursday marked 11 years since 26 students and staff were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown.

A few memorial services were scheduled; however, expectation was that they would remain quiet and private.

Multiple agencies responded to the school on Dec. 14, 2012. Lt. Paul Vance, now retired from the Connecticut State Police, was among them.

Since there had never been a tragedy of that specific nature and magnitude in the state before, Vance recalled the early hours of that morning when he headed to the school with limited information, ready to take action. Then he learned the horrific details.

“The examination of the scene, the observation of the tragedy, the broken-hearted parents, it was absolutely one of the worst scenes in my 43 years I ever responded to,” Vance said.

He also recalled having to to navigate the release of information to families and the public.

“Our utmost priority was to the families of all the victims, the children and educators, that lost their lives that day to make sure that we didn’t hurt them, number one, and as always in case it turned into an expanded criminal case, you wanted to be careful about releasing information,” Vance said.

Over the last 11 years, Sandy Hook Promise, a nonprofit organization that was born out of the aftermath of the shooting, has worked for gun violence prevention programs and policy making.

More than 9.8 million people have made The Sandy Hook Promise. It’s a pledge that symbolizes a person’s commitment to protecting children from gun violence and preventing more families from suffering because of school shootings.

“Our nation continues to see families torn apart by gun violence,” said Mark Barden, co-founder and CEO of Sandy Hook Promise Action Fund.

Mark Barden is also the father of Daniel Barden, who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

“It doesn’t have to be this way,” Mark Barden said. “Gun violence is preventable – which is why we continue to have tough, solution-oriented conversations with elected officials on both sides of the aisle. We must demand action [to not] pass this public health epidemic down to the next generation.”

Gov. Ned Lamont directed flags to half-staff on Thursday.

“The tragedy that occurred on this day 11 years ago is one of the worst in our history, but in its aftermath, we witnessed an unprecedented outpouring of support from all over the country, spreading a message of love and unity that we must work to protect and reinforce. In the memories of the 20 innocent children and six devoted educators whose lives were taken all too soon, I strongly urge the people of Connecticut to dedicate ourselves to being sources of love, healing, joy, and humanity – not just on this anniversary, but every day,” Lamont said.

Since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags, including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise, should also be lowered during this same duration of time.

President Joe Biden issued a statement.

Eleven years ago today the soul of Newtown, the soul of Connecticut, and the soul of the nation were pierced forever when twenty-six souls were stolen at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Within minutes, a shooter armed with a weapon of war took the lives of twenty first grade students who had their whole lives ahead of them and six educators who bravely sacrificed their own safety to protect their students. Today, those first grade students should be seniors in high school, dreaming big and about to embark on their adult lives. We should not have to live like this. It is a national tragedy that over a decade later our nation’s gun violence epidemic is still not solved. My Administration is implementing the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to the fullest extent under the law, we have taken dozens of executive actions, and this fall I established the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention to take every action available to save lives. But it’s not enough. We will not be able to protect Americans from the threat of gun violence until Congress does its part and takes commonsense and proven measures like passing universal background checks, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and more. Our nation owes a debt of gratitude to the courageous survivors, families, first responders, and Connecticut officials who turned their deep grief into action. Their years of advocacy made the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act possible. We must continue to follow their lead and honor the innocent lives who were stolen that horrible day by turning our pain into purpose, our loss into determination, and our collective and justifiable anger into a deep-seated commitment for change. Today, Jill and I are praying for the families and survivors in the Newtown community, and every single community that has been ripped apart by this senseless violence. May God bless them.

For more on how to remember and honor the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting, head to the website MySandyHookFamily.org.

