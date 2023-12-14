Nationally-connected music producer brings local Christmas album alive for a cause

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Success rarely comes solo. It involves a team. That’s what brought a new Christmas album alive in the Crossroads studio of Joseph Macklin.

Macklin, known as Jo Blaq in the music world, has platinum records on his studio walls. Some of the albums have since become multi-platinum. His name appears on them alongside Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande. He received a Grammy nomination for his vocal production on Grande’s My Everything album and Jill Scott’s Woman album.

“My greatest experience was writing a song with the Diana Ross,” Macklin said, looking back on his accomplishments. “She was Beyoncé before Beyoncé.”

But his labor of love for the past six years has been an album featuring local artists.

Macklin grew up in Kansas City, Kansas. He broke into the big time after moving to Los Angeles. He split his time between the two cities, then came back to Kansas City when his father’s health was declining.

“I will always choose my family before the music industry,” he said.

Family is at the heart of The Soul of Santa Christmas Album, which was released last month. This week, Macklin welcomed KCTV5 into his studio to break down the making of what may be the most meaningful songs.

Several songs on the album are sung by Aria Yvonne Lott, whose stage name is AriaCamille. Her father, Tucker Lott, created the Soul of Santa concept and began writing the lyrics for the songs years ago. She inspired one of the charitable missions for the Soul of Santa Do Good Foundation, to assist high-functioning adults with disabilities. She died in August of 2022.

“Aria, ever since she was three years old, sang in the shower saying in the bathroom, sang, sang, sang,” said Lott. “She has a beautiful — had a beautiful, angelic voice. It touched people.”

Macklin was friends with Aria’s sister and got word that Tucker and Aria wanted to record an album to further the Soul of Santa mission.

“When he started to tell me his vision and his passion, I could literally see where his heart is and this became like a no-brainer for me,” Macklin recalled.

Jo Blaq worked with musical stars like Ariana Grande earlier in his career. Now, he's working on the Soul of Santa Christmas Album. (arianagrande/Instagram)

He began with the raw vocals. He added reverb and compression to make them fuller. In the sentimental song, “Fingers in the Snow,” he added his own piano accompaniment. On others, he added catchy beats.

“The magic that happened,” Macklin said, with a nostalgic smile, “it was special.”

Macklin and his co-executive producer, Shawn Edwards, selected other Kansas City talent and arranged the album to create a diverse collection of songs that include jazz vocals, R&B and rap.

“I’ll be honest, you know, going back and having to listen to some of the records that we’ve already created,” Macklin said, “and to finish it up, it was like, ‘Man, we really having a moment.’”

The songs are seasonal but with a deeper meaning.

“This album touches on dealing with the loss of a loved one during the holiday season,” said Soul of Santa Do Good Foundation executive director Dennis Powell, Jr. “It touches on reconnecting with family.”

Many of the songs reinforce the message of the Soul of Santa. Christmas is Christmas,” said Lott. “But the deeper dive is that you look inside yourself first and find who you are, and then we have a common bond.”

“It is love. It’s passion. It’s giving. It’s caring. It’s devoted,” said Macklin.

They hope people who listen will come away inspired.

“I want them to look for the Soul of Santa and dig in and find out that it’s in them,” said Lott. “The Soul of Santa is in me and it’s in you. We are all the same.”

The album and the singles are available for purchase and streaming on all of the major channels such as YouTube, iTunes, Spotify and all major streaming platforms. All proceeds from the sales and streams will go to support the work of the Soul of Santa Do Good Foundation.

