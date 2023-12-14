Mysterious illness negatively impacting business at KC-area doggy daycares

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The mysterious illness that has been spreading to dogs across the U.S. is negatively affecting doggy daycare facilities here in KC.

Some facilities in Kansas City are seeing as much as a 50 percent decrease in business. Luckily for Andy Wiltz, local owner of four Woof’s Play and Stays, the impact hasn’t been that large.

“It’s not a huge impact from last year, but 10 percent, tops, would be the most we would see,” Wiltz said. “We went through COVID-19 without laying anybody off, and so whatever this is, we’ll make it through this without having to lay anybody off.”

Wiltz has around 28 employees per store and they are stepping up their efforts to keep those facilities clean. They are also notifying all dog parents to keep pets that are showing symptoms at home– like coughing, lethargy, or otherwise acting odd. It is unknown if the illness is a virus or bacteria, but it has caused some dogs to die.

So far, there have not been any reports of the illness in the Greater Kansas City area, but Wiltz is also asking pet parents to speak with local veterinarians about vaccination recommendations.

“Whether it’s extra cleaning, swapping out water bowls, like the shared water bowls,” Wiltz said. “We use a fogging machine every day, and so we go around and fog the building, so anything that is a pathogen that’s in the air, we’re taking care of that.”

At the Merriam, Kansas, Woof’s Play and Stays location, they have installed 37 suites, including a few ‘luxury’ suites for overnight stays. The price starts at $46 per night.

“They actually spend the day in daycare, they come back out for lunch– so all of their meals and then overnight, they’re in their individual suites,” Wiltz said. “And then whatever possessions they brought from home. We like it when the dogs go out and play, because when they go back up to their rooms, they’re pretty tired, and they’re ready to take a break.”

