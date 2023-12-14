Lawsuit blames Excelsior Springs jail death on taser

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A newly filed federal lawsuit claims an Excelsior Springs man was tased by police and later died as a result.

21-year-old Benjamin Chase died on May 8th, 2022.

An autopsy later revealed his cause of death as methamphetamine intoxication.

The Clay County Investigative Squad determined no crime occurred and no charges were ever brought against officers.

Investigators said Chase refused to comply with commands and charged at officers.

The new filing brought by Chase’s mother points to videos. It claims Chase was stopped for “walking while black” and there was no reason for officers to stop and detain him. It also points out he was unarmed.

It claims a second autopsy rules his death as inconclusive. It argues another medical examiner discovered extensive evidence of “electrothermal injury.”

The filing asks for $150 million in damages.

The lawsuit is brought against the City of Excelsior, Clay County and all officers associated with the case and investigation. It also names the makers of the taser.

The filing states that Benjamin Chase had Autism Spectrum Disorder, Bipolar Disorder, Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Borderline Intellectual Functioning, and PTSD.

KCTV5 reached out to Excelsior Springs for comment. The police chief said he can’t comment on litigation and referenced KCTV5 to the previous conclusion reached by the Clay County Investigative Squad. That conclusion cleared his officers.

