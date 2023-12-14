Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Lawsuit blames Excelsior Springs jail death on taser

By Angie Ricono
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A newly filed federal lawsuit claims an Excelsior Springs man was tased by police and later died as a result.

21-year-old Benjamin Chase died on May 8th, 2022.

An autopsy later revealed his cause of death as methamphetamine intoxication.

The Clay County Investigative Squad determined no crime occurred and no charges were ever brought against officers.

READ MORE: Meth overdose killed man in Excelsior Springs jail cell, investigation finds

Investigators said Chase refused to comply with commands and charged at officers.

The new filing brought by Chase’s mother points to videos. It claims Chase was stopped for “walking while black” and there was no reason for officers to stop and detain him. It also points out he was unarmed.

It claims a second autopsy rules his death as inconclusive. It argues another medical examiner discovered extensive evidence of “electrothermal injury.”

The filing asks for $150 million in damages.

The lawsuit is brought against the City of Excelsior, Clay County and all officers associated with the case and investigation. It also names the makers of the taser.

The filing states that Benjamin Chase had Autism Spectrum Disorder, Bipolar Disorder, Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Borderline Intellectual Functioning, and PTSD.

KCTV5 reached out to Excelsior Springs for comment. The police chief said he can’t comment on litigation and referenced KCTV5 to the previous conclusion reached by the Clay County Investigative Squad. That conclusion cleared his officers.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift, center, attended the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football game against the Chicago...
Star power: Kansas City celebrates Taylor Swift going local
FILE — The KC Wheel passed a recent safety inspection, but the building below, that will soon...
KC Wheel passes inspection, soon-to-be restaurant below did not ... yet
In 2021, there were 20 cases and calls regarding overdoses in Kansas. In 2022, there were 22...
Accidental weight loss drug overdoses on the rise: ‘They accidentally inject the whole pen’
Jason Carey, a former substitute teacher, faces multiple felony charges in relation to child...
Former Belton substitute teacher sentenced for child sex crimes
Cielito Lindo
Fire breaks out at popular Lawrence restaurant

Latest News

The KC Wheel had its grand opening today and for one couple, it was a full circle moment....
Coming Full Circle: KC Wheel makes grand opening while couple relives proposal memories
Kansas City police search for the driver who hit-and-critically injured Rocky Gross. He died a...
KC Unsolved: Hit-and-run driver takes life of grandfather out for a walk
Lawsuit blames Excelsior Springs jail death on taser
Lane closure scheduled for bridge deck repair near KCI