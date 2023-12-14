Aging & Style
Lane closure scheduled for bridge deck repair near KCI

(Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_chalabala'>chalabala</a>)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Drivers heading to KCI on Friday will need to be aware of roadwork that may impact their travel.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said the left lane of exit 13 at 120th Street from northbound Interstate 29 will be closed. That lane is a part of the main flyover entrance into the Kansas City International Airport.

MoDOT said the closure will begin at 9 a.m. Friday and go until 4 p.m.

It will not be a complete closure and is weather dependent, but MoDOT said drivers could experience delays.

