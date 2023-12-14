Aging & Style
KCPD looking for missing 12-year-old girl

Missing 12-year-old Lillyana White went missing Wednesday.
Missing 12-year-old Lillyana White went missing Wednesday.(Kansas City Missouri Police Department)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCPD said they are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Lillyana White went missing at 2:14 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 6100 N. Jefferson Street.

KCPD said White was last seen in a green and black plaid vest, red and black plaid pajama pants with a grey and black cat tail and an unknown pair of shoes. She was also carrying a black hoodie.

Police said the public should call the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043 with any tips.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

