KCPD Capt. Daniel Graves to retire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri Police Department Capt. Daniel Graves plans to step down at the end of December.

Graves is married to KCPD Chief Stacey Graves and has worked for the department for 27 years.

Graves recently appeared to be working private security for pop star Taylor Swift when she attended the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Green Bay Packers. KCPD policy does not allow officers to work private security in their off hours.

KCPD told KCTV the controversy did not impact Graves’ decision.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.