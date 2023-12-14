KC Unsolved: Hit-and-run driver takes life of grandfather out for a walk

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As any true crime fan knows, a little luck seems to go a long way when it comes to solving any cold case. Luck, mixed with new evidence or tips, sometimes fresh eyes -- and always dedication.

There is always a family, detective, or even a stranger committed to solving the devastating mystery in question and dedicated to holding someone accountable.

While memories often fade with time, the cruelty of crimes continue to cut deep for hundreds of metro families. They hope fresh eyes through the Kansas City Crime Commission and KCTV5′s KC Unsolved series will help in the search for answers in the deaths, or disappearances, of their loved ones.

The Victim

The family of Rockne “Rocky” Gross has that same hope.

Gross’ life ended on March, 31, 2023, according to his obituary. He died a week after a hit-and-run collision left him critically injured.

Described as an avid fan of Mizzou, the Chiefs and the Royals, Rocky loved to cheer for his favorite teams. But “Team Family” always had top ranking, according to Rocky’s adult daughters.

Lovingly known as “Boompa” to his grandchildren, the 73-year-old spent hours rooting for his grandchildren at cross-country and track meets, basketball and soccer games, concerts, plays, musicals, and anything else his beloved grandchildren became interested in pursuing.

All that love and support ended suddenly in March, when Rocky left home to take his daily walk and never returned.

The Crime

The collision that critically injured Gross happened just steps from his neighborhood. Rocky and his wife lived in a newer neighborhood near the intersection of Maplewoods Parkway and North Walrond Avenue -- off Highway 152 and Route 1 in the Gladstone area.

According to investigators, the hit-and-run collision happened in the middle of the afternoon, at the entrance to Rocky’s neighborhood. The street opens into a four-lane, divided parkway lined with wide sidewalks to help people like Rocky enjoy the outdoors.

On the surface, the hit-and-run seems like it should be solvable.

Then there is the reality of what detectives face.

The Evidence

Detective Kevin White with the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department Traffic Investigation Section is leading the investigation. He says the department has run into several issues while investigating the case.

This is such a difficult case because it’s almost like that area was a black hole.

Black hole refers to the lack of evidence detectives have available to solve the case. There are no witnesses who saw the collision.

Someone noticed Gross lying on the ground after the hit-and-run and called 911. The only reason they know how Gross was critically injured were because of his injuries.

“He had injuries that were consistent with an individual being struck by a vehicle that’s not common with let’s just say if he fell by himself,” White said.

There were no tire marks on the road, which normally help detectives identify the type of vehicle involved in the crash, according to White. There also were no paint chips to help police know the color of the vehicle that hit Gross, or pieces of the damaged car the fell off as it left the scene of the collision.

There also is no video of the collision.

The only video evidence detectives have is from a neighbor’s doorbell camera. It shows Rocky on his daily walk at 3:18 p.m., shortly before the collision.

Our victim was captured on camera walking up this sidewalk and comes around this bush, where he’s captured. And then the video cuts off.

That’s it. The final blurry image of Rocky as his family remembers him.

This is the final known image of Rocky Gross before he was critically injured in a hit-and-run collision in March 2023. (Heidi Schmidt | KCTV)

White and Rocky’s family have spent countless hours over the past eight months driving the area where the hit-and-run happened. They’ve made notes about cars with front-end damage. They say they’ve driven through the nearby parking lot at Maple Woods Community College hoping it held a clue that could revive the stalled case.

Detective White had even used license plate readers on traffic cameras across the city hoping for a missing piece of the puzzle in Rocky’s case.

“…comparing to if that vehicle had the damage prior to or after the incident that’s reported and try to rule that vehicle out,” White said.

“I would say well over 50 cars easily. Maybe even close to 100 right now.”

So far, nothing.

While White points out he doesn’t have evidence to help solve the case, he also points out that this case can be solved.

Somebody out there knows something. A tip would help. So that I can call them up one day and say, ‘Hey, we found the driver. We found the person who hit your dad.’ It’s not going to give them closure but it would give them some answers. Because right now, they’re in the dark.

The dark is not where Rocky’s family wants to be, especially with all the light he gave during his life.

Rocky’s daughters said he loved to volunteer. After he retired, Rocky spent his time working with Habitat for Humanity and St. James Catholic Church.

Now, Rocky’s family said they need the community to return his generosity and provide police with the tip needed to solve the case and hold someone accountable.

The Reward

The usual reward for tips in a case like this is $2,000. The reward for tips in Goss’ case is $5,000, but it won’t be that high for much longer.

Gross’ wife added $3,000 to the reward police officered shortly before her death. Gross’ daughters decided they will offer the reward for another six months, hoping it will convince someone to provide the missing information needed to solve their father’s case.

Police are looking for someone who may have overheard a conversation about a driver who hit someone and left the scene, or repaired a damaged car, or bought a car with front-end damage. They also want to hear from anyone who was in the area of Highway 152 and Route 1 on March 23, 2023, around 3:15 p.m. and remembers something that seemed strange.

Any information can be shared anonymously by calling 816-474-TIPS, or submitted online at https://www.kc-crime.org/crime-stoppers.

