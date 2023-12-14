Aging & Style
Johnson County moving toward creation of homeless service center

Johnson County Kansas
Johnson County Kansas
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners approved a real estate purchase Thursday that moves the county closer to the creation of a homeless service center.

The BOCC approved a $6 million purchase to take over the La Quinta property in Lenexa and the building that was a former Denny’s location. Those locations are at 9461 Lenexa Drive and 9471 Lenexa Drive.

According to the county, a homeless service center in that location would provide short-term shelter, services and support for unhoused men and women as they work toward securing stable permanent housing.

“Supporting our county’s vulnerable populations has always been our mission, and more specifically, the Board’s 2023-2024 priorities include taking action on housing and homelessness,” said BOCC Chairman Mike Kelly in a statement released Thursday. “We find ourselves in a unique opportunity to leverage federal funding and work towards a community solution to fill a critical gap in how Johnson County helps move those who are homeless towards more permanent housing solutions.”

Along with the $6 million purchase, the county said $500,000 has been allocated for due diligence activities including a buyout of franchise fees, private appraisal and title review.

Initial plans from the county include 50 private units for short-term shelter. The county said it envisions indoor communal areas (not for sleeping), and flexible space for on-site services. The county also said it does not expect people ever to be lining up outside for a bed or having to leave during the day.

Johnson County still needs the hotel location to receive a Special Use Permit to operate as a non-congregate shelter.

More updates from Johnson County on the plans can be found here.

