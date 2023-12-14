As Jackson County property are taxes due, one retiree questions how she’ll be able to pay

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Laura Carey questions what happened when Jackson County determined the new value of her home.

It jumped from $239,000 to $404,440.

“I’m going, they’re drunk! Something is seriously wrong here. How do you jump that high?” said Laura Carey.

A quick look at county records reveals she’s one of the highest-value homes in her Lee’s Summit neighborhood.

It’s something she planned to fight and requested a county inspection. She offered the same access to KCTV5. The foundation is cracked and shows signs of leaks. Ceilings are stained from plumbing problems.

Electrical cords are strung throughout the home because numerous outlets no longer work. The home built in 1992 retains what appears to be original wallpaper and carpet. Windows and some siding need to be replaced.

“We can’t even do repairs! Let alone pay something extra. It’s just not fair,” Carey said.

Carey worked with a realtor for comps. She believes her house could be listed for $330,000 to $350,000 if it was updated and repaired. She estimated she could get $250,000 as is. She points to the estimates neatly stacked together in a folder.

“I think they are doing nothing but ripping people off. They are trying to get money to build a stadium and other things they want to do,” said Carey.

The impact of higher taxes

Carey called Jackson County’s appeal process confusing by design. She is among the hundreds of homeowners who requested an interior inspection believing that would lead to an official appeal. It did not.

“You come in and assess my house and it changes nothing? Not even one penny? Nothing at all?” said Carey.

No official appeal—just an inspection means she will have to wait a year to officially challenge the assessment and deal with the higher value. now.

She reached out to KCTV5 when her new mortgage statement revealed the impact. She estimates the increase in property taxes and insurance will push her monthly payment close to $2,000. Carey and her husband are both retired and live on a fixed budget.

“This right here. It just adds six or hundred a month to our expenses that we can’t afford,” said Carey. “There is no way we can pay that every month. On top of everything else.”

KCTV5 reached out to Jackson County requesting an interview with assessment director Gail McCann Beatty or county executive Frank White.

ALSO READ: Jackson County property tax bills go out as lawyers seek restraining order

That request was not granted. A county spokesperson addressed the deadline for filing late appeals, pointing out it has long since passed for this year.

Lawsuits

Jackson County taxes are due at the end of the year. Numerous lawsuits have been filed by municipalities.

One civil lawsuit seeks class action status arguing numerous homeowners received notices that were late and therefore shouldn’t apply.

On Wednesday, the Missouri Supreme Court heard arguments regarding whether the case should be allowed to proceed or dismissed. The court is reviewing, but there’s no firm timetable for the court’s decision.

That lawsuit would apply to Carey but it’s winding its way through the courts and taxes are due now. More than 55,000 appeals have been filed in Jackson County.

KCTV5 has reported on complaints from homeowners regarding shocking new values, data errors and a burdensome process to fix mistakes.

A state audit is underway. Jackson County legislator Sean Smith questioned the lasting impact of this troubled assessment.

“It’s huge,” he said. “Because if we don’t get a good resolution so that people feel like we’re treating them fairly, we’re going see a substantial flight from the community, especially amongst those that are able to afford it and feel like this is not the place they want to be anymore.”

ALSO READ: Learn from people who fought their Jackson County assessments and won

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.