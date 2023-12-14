Jackson County chair proposes Chiefs, Royals stadium tax extension be put on April ballot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Despite the Kansas City Royals not declaring the site of their future home, the Jackson County legislature is already looking at options for the 3/8-cent sales tax that sunsets in 2031.

Jackson County Chair Daron McGee has added an agenda item to Monday’s weekly meeting to authorize an extension to the 3/8-cent sales that has been in place since 2006.

The resolution reads as follows:

“AN ORDINANCE submitting to the qualified voters of Jackson County, Missouri, at a special election to be held on April 2, 2024, a question authorizing Jackson County to impose a countywide sales tax of three-eighths of one percent for a period of forty years, for the purpose of constructing stadium park improvements to retain the Kansas City Royals and Kansas City Chiefs sports teams in Jackson County, Missouri.”

McGee could not be reached for comment.

The Royals and Chiefs are asking for different terms in extending the 3/8th-cent sales tax that supports the Truman Sports Complex, the Jackson County Sports Authority said in September. The Royals want a 40-year sales tax to stay in the county. The Chiefs have supported a 25-year extension of the sales tax.

Royals owner John Sherman has said the Royals would like that sales tax to continue -- and expect it to likely be on the ballot in the spring --- taking the $350 million it typically provides for stadium maintenance at Kauffman Stadium and shifting it to the construction of a new stadium.

Sherman announced in July that the team would declare its future home location by late September, but have since backed off that intention.

The club has narrowed its choices to build a stadium and adjoining ballpark district in the East Village of downtown Kansas City, as well as North Kansas City.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.