Independence man sentenced for child pornography

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An Independence man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for uploading hundreds of images and videos of child pornography to online accounts, as well as sending videos of child pornography to an Ohio teenager.

The U.S. Department of Justice said 29-year-old Joshua M. Rodgers was sentenced to eight years in federal prison without parole. The court also ordered Rodgers to spend the rest of his life on supervised release and to pay $35,000 in restitution to his victims. He will be required to register as a sex offender when he’s released from prison.

From December 2017 to February 2019, Rodgers uploaded a total of over 1,000 of images and videos depicting child pornography to his Google account and to Dropbox. Investigators said a particular point of interest was when the 29-year-old uploaded two of those videos to the Internet.

Investigators, acting as a result of four CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, identified 728 images and 771 videos of child pornography on his account. Of those, around 101 files depicted infants or toddlers. Investigators found an additional 1,022 images and 124 videos of “age-difficult” persons and child erotica.

In October 2019, investigators executed a search warrant for Rodger’s residence and found an additional 658 videos and 139 images of suspected child pornography which included prepubescent victims, sadomasochistic behaviors and bestiality.

Rodgers also admitted to exchanging sexual images and videos with a 15-year-old girl from Ohio. He sent the teenager videos of child pornography, repeatedly asked for explicit photos and videos, and bought her a sex toy so that she could make personalized videos for him.

