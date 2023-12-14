I-435, Highway 69 closures begin Wednesday night in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Multiple closures begin Wednesday night in the area of I-435 and U.S. 69 Highway in Johnson County.

The Kansas Department of Transportation announced the following closures for Wednesday and Thursday night in Overland Park.

The following will be fully closed to traffic from 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, to 6 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 14:

All westbound I-435 lanes at U.S. 69;

Westbound I-435 to southbound U.S. 69 ramp;

Northbound U.S. 69 to westbound I-435 ramp; and

Double left lane closures on eastbound I-435 at U.S. 69.

The following will be fully closed to traffic from 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14 to 6 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15:

All eastbound I-435 lanes at U.S. 69;

Westbound I-435 to southbound U.S. 69 ramp;

Eastbound I-435 to northbound U.S. 69 ramp;

Southbound U.S. 69 to College Boulevard exit ramp; and

Double left lane closures on westbound I-435 at U.S. 69.

KDOT said the 103rd Street southbound entrance ramp to U.S. 69 will be closed from 11 a.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 15.

The closures are all a product of work being done to help the 69Express project, which is reconstructing the highway with additional express lanes between 151st and 103rd Streets, along with interchange improvements between U.S. 69 and 167th Street in Overland Park.

