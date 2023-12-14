Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

I-435, Highway 69 closures begin Wednesday night in Johnson County

(Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_chalabala'>chalabala</a>)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Multiple closures begin Wednesday night in the area of I-435 and U.S. 69 Highway in Johnson County.

The Kansas Department of Transportation announced the following closures for Wednesday and Thursday night in Overland Park.

The following will be fully closed to traffic from 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, to 6 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 14:

  • All westbound I-435 lanes at U.S. 69;
  • Westbound I-435 to southbound U.S. 69 ramp;
  • Northbound U.S. 69 to westbound I-435 ramp; and
  • Double left lane closures on eastbound I-435 at U.S. 69.

The following will be fully closed to traffic from 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14 to 6 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15:

  • All eastbound I-435 lanes at U.S. 69;
  • Westbound I-435 to southbound U.S. 69 ramp;
  • Eastbound I-435 to northbound U.S. 69 ramp;
  • Southbound U.S. 69 to College Boulevard exit ramp; and
  • Double left lane closures on westbound I-435 at U.S. 69.

KDOT said the 103rd Street southbound entrance ramp to U.S. 69 will be closed from 11 a.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 15.

The closures are all a product of work being done to help the 69Express project, which is reconstructing the highway with additional express lanes between 151st and 103rd Streets, along with interchange improvements between U.S. 69 and 167th Street in Overland Park.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Gardner family remembers father who died rocking his baby to sleep
File: Missouri man found submerged in his car in Grand River
Missouri man found submerged in his car in Grand River
FILE — The KC Wheel passed a recent safety inspection, but the building below, that will soon...
KC Wheel passes inspection, soon-to-be restaurant below did not ... yet
Daniel Nelson, 43, died early Monday in a one-car crash.
Chiefs Kingdom mourns loss of superfan Daniel Nelson, aka ‘Red Beard’
KCPD identify deceased in hit-and-run near 31st and Agnes

Latest News

In 2021, there were 20 cases and calls regarding overdoses in Kansas. In 2022, there were 22...
Accidental weight loss drug overdoses on the rise: ‘They accidentally inject the whole pen’
Accidental weight loss drug overdoses on the rise: ‘They accidentally inject the whole pen’
CPKC Stadium parking is still yet to be determined.
Residents near KC Current new stadium want answers on gameday parking plans
Residents near CPKC Stadium have voiced concerns regarding parking in the area of the future...
Parking concerns raised by those near CPKC Stadium