Former Northland high school teacher found guilty of second-degree statutory rape charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Joshua Hood, 46, a former Northland high school teacher, was found guilty of a Class C felony, statutory rape in the second degree for the abuse of an underage student that happened in January in 2010.

Hood’s case was tried for the State of Missouri by Assistant Prosecuting Attorneys John Creagar and Josephine Ellerman.

“This case is about two people: one person who bore the burden of abuse for ten years, and one person who spent ten years running from the consequences,” Mr. Creagar said. “This case once again proves that delayed disclosure does not prevent justice from being served.”

At the time of the incident in 2010, Hood would have been in his early thirties and the minor would have been younger than 17 years of age.

Hood was indicted in May of 2021 and was previously convicted in 2020 of several charges including, five counts of statutory sodomy in the second degree, one count of child molestation in the second degree and, one count of statutory rape in the second degree in Jackson County.

“What the defendant did to this victim, he had done before,” Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson said. “Because of the bravery of this victim, he will never again be in a position to prey on an innocent child in our schools.”

Hood’s trial began on Monday, Dec. 11 in Division 1 of the Clay County Courthouse. The jury found him guilty on Thursday as well as handed down a sentencing recommendation.

We should all be able to send our kids to school without fear that the people we have trusted to look after them will instead become their abuser. This verdict demonstrates that we will never tolerate such predatory abuse in Clay County.

The jury recommended a sentence of five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. The next court date scheduled for sentencing will be on Feb. 21, 2024, at 3 p.m.

