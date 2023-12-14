FORECAST: FIRST WARN issued for Friday rain

Our next storm system is approaching from the west where it’s bringing widespread, heavy rain to parts of Kansas, Texas and Oklahoma. It will continue to shift east this evening spreading more clouds our way. But rain will be slow to progress across our area. There’s a small chance we see a few spotty showers early, but the bulk of the activity will arrive after lunchtime where rain might impact some outdoor plans or slow down your drive, especially during the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Rain continues into the overnight, with some showers lingering into early Saturday. Rain will be very light though and somewhat persistent to start the weekend before we dry out Saturday afternoon and evening. Then Sunday will be dry with temperatures back near 50 degrees. Much of next week will feature plenty of sunshine with a gradual warming trend from 40s Monday into the 50s mid to late in the week. Our next chance of rain could return by Thursday.

