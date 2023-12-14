FIRST WARN FORECAST: Warmest day this week with highs in the mid 50s, rain moving in for the weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A First Warn has been issued for Friday with models indicating much more confidence in scattered showers. Movement of a cold front coming out of the Dakotas and an area of low pressure rising from central Texas have sped up, allowing for better chances of isolated to scattered shower activity to begin Friday. Models are still not in agreement on start times, but for the most part, the bulk of the showers are more likely around the late afternoon and early evening Friday and will continue into early Saturday morning. It is best to prepare for wet weather, even in the morning on Friday, so before heading out the door, grab the umbrella and prepare the kids for a potentially wet day.

Next Rain Threat (KCTV 5)

Once we get into the scattered shower threat, moderate to heavy rain will be possible at times, but we do not anticipate a major flood concern or a severe weather threat. That being said, taking caution on major highways and interstates will be wise as we deal with heavy traffic and slick roadways. There are a few models featuring potential flurries on the backside of the storm system into Saturday morning. This potential for a few flakes is more concentrated in our northern counties, starting around Doniphan County and Buchanan County, and could stretch to the east. I don’t have much confidence in this quite yet due to the main cold front out of the Dakotas sticking to the north of the viewing area, rather than dipping south enough to pull in colder air. This can change as we move forward through the day so I will keep my eyes on it closely as new data is introduced.

