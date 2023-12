KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A house fire in the 8100 block of Euclid led to significant damage Thursday afternoon.

The Kansas City Missouri Fire Department said crews responded just before 2 p.m. and encountered a fully involved house when they arrived.

Crews immediately went on the defensive, according to KCFD.

No injuries were reported.

