Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Fire breaks out at popular Lawrence restaurant

Cielito Lindo
Cielito Lindo(KCTV 5)
By Julia Scammahorn and Joe Hennessy
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - At 11:45 Wednesday night Lawrence Fire Department responded to calls of heavy smoke and flames at the established Mexican restaurant, Cielito Lindo.

It sits in the 800 block of New Hampshire Street, not far from Massachusetts Street in downtown Lawrence.

The restaurant closed at 10:00 p.m., just about two hours before the firefighters were called.

No injuries - civilian or firefighter - have been reported.

After hours of pouring water onto the brick building firefighters said the blaze did not spread to adjacent businesses.

Overland Park Fire assisted in other fire calls in town while Lawrence Fire concentrated its efforts on containing the flames at the long-time, popular restaurant.

Lawrence Fire Investigators have not yet determined a cause for the fire.

Cielito Lindo is expected to remain closed until further notice.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The KC Wheel passed a recent safety inspection, but the building below, that will soon...
KC Wheel passes inspection, soon-to-be restaurant below did not ... yet
Taylor Swift, center, attended the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football game against the Chicago...
Star power: Kansas City celebrates Taylor Swift going local
Jason Carey, a former substitute teacher, faces multiple felony charges in relation to child...
Former Belton substitute teacher sentenced for child sex crimes
FILE — From January through November, the America’s Poison Centers reports nearly 3,000 calls...
Accidental overdose of weight-loss drugs lead to major increase in calls to Missouri poison centers
Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Gardner family remembers father who died rocking his baby to sleep

Latest News

KC Wheel is up and running for business
KC Wheel is up and running for business
The Missouri Supreme Court on Wednesday set an April execution date for Brian Dorsey, a...
Execution date set for Missouri man who killed his cousin and her husband in 2006
What we're tracking
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Warmest day this week with highs in the mid 50s, rain moving in for the weekend
Warmest day this week with highs in the mid 50s, rain moving in for the weekend
Warmest day this week with highs in the mid 50s, rain moving in for the weekend