Fire breaks out at popular Lawrence restaurant

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - At 11:45 Wednesday night Lawrence Fire Department responded to calls of heavy smoke and flames at the established Mexican restaurant, Cielito Lindo.

It sits in the 800 block of New Hampshire Street, not far from Massachusetts Street in downtown Lawrence.

The restaurant closed at 10:00 p.m., just about two hours before the firefighters were called.

No injuries - civilian or firefighter - have been reported.

After hours of pouring water onto the brick building firefighters said the blaze did not spread to adjacent businesses.

Overland Park Fire assisted in other fire calls in town while Lawrence Fire concentrated its efforts on containing the flames at the long-time, popular restaurant.

Lawrence Fire Investigators have not yet determined a cause for the fire.

Cielito Lindo is expected to remain closed until further notice.

