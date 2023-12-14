Coming Full Circle: KC Wheel makes grand opening while couple relives proposal memories

Aging & Style
The KC Wheel had its grand opening today and for one couple, it was a full circle moment. Married for 58-years, the Aguirre's had a chance to relive their proposal memories that happened on a Ferris wheel.(kctv)
By Ryan Hennessy
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The KC Wheel is open and spinning in the heart of the city, while showing off the beautiful downtown skyline.

Tickets for adults cost $15, for anyone 12 and under it’s $12, and kids under 3 it is free to ride.

One of the first riders were Ester and Roberto Aguirre. They got engaged on a Ferris wheel 58 years ago.

“I paid the guy down a couple bucks and to stop halfways, and I asked her to marry me,” Roberto Aguirre said. “She didn’t say nothing. I kept moving back and forth. She didn’t say nothing. I asked her again.”

While Roberto was moving back and forth it caused the gondola to swing with his movement.

“I was scared, and I said, okay, okay, just so I could get down, so he forced me,” Ester Aguirre said with a laugh and a smile.

The couple have 11 grandchildren, two great grandchildren and another on the way.

For the ride today, Ester said she was scared while she was on the KC Wheel.

