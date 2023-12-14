Coming Full Circle: KC Wheel makes grand opening while couple relives proposal memories

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The KC Wheel is open and spinning in the heart of the city, while showing off the beautiful downtown skyline.

Tickets for adults cost $15, for anyone 12 and under it’s $12, and kids under 3 it is free to ride.

One of the first riders were Ester and Roberto Aguirre. They got engaged on a Ferris wheel 58 years ago.

“I paid the guy down a couple bucks and to stop halfways, and I asked her to marry me,” Roberto Aguirre said. “She didn’t say nothing. I kept moving back and forth. She didn’t say nothing. I asked her again.”

While Roberto was moving back and forth it caused the gondola to swing with his movement.

“I was scared, and I said, okay, okay, just so I could get down, so he forced me,” Ester Aguirre said with a laugh and a smile.

The couple have 11 grandchildren, two great grandchildren and another on the way.

For the ride today, Ester said she was scared while she was on the KC Wheel.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.