BXKC Present Representation Matters: Day 28 Wellness

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Tracy Starr, owner of Day 28 Wellness joins Jillian in studio to share her passion for health and wellness. Tracy used sea moss and other herbs and plant-based ingredients to create juices and teas that bring nutritional value to your every day. Tracy is offering 28% off your purchase when you mention My KC LIVE and KCTV5 visit her website for more info: day28wellness.com

