Actor Frankie Muniz, 38, reveals he’s never tried alcohol

By TMX staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(TMX) -- Former child actor and current professional race car driver Frankie Muniz says that at age 38, he’s “still never had a sip of alcohol.”

The “Malcolm in the Middle” star revealed he’s never tried drugs or alcohol during an appearance on actress and “Jeopardy!” host Mayim Bialik’s podcast “Breakdown.”

“Were you raised in a tradition that did not drink?” asked Bialik, who was also a child star on the series “Blossom.”

“Every family member in my family drinks. And that’s what they do for fun,” Muniz laughed. “I tried to figure out why I didn’t, because I don’t have a reason. It wasn’t, like, a religion.” he said.

He speculated it may be related to his “hatred towards time.”

“When I was 15, 16 years old, I felt like I was so old. I had experienced so much, and I had experienced a lot in my life in comparison to most 15- or 16-year-olds. But even though I was in the entertainment business, I never saw it, meaning the drug use, any of that stuff. I somehow stayed away,” Muniz said about avoiding Hollywood parties. “I just went to the set and did my thing.”

He shared that he wasn’t even around alcohol until he turned 18.

“In my mind, I felt like I had made it so long without it, I was like, ‘Well, I’m not going to start now, even though I was only 18′,” he said.

“I couldn’t believe everyone’s reactions when I said I don’t drink. ‘Oh, we’re at a club, we have a bottle. You want a drink?’ ‘No, I don’t drink. I’m good with water.’ Everyone was either shocked or appalled that I didn’t drink. Or they’d be like, ‘Wow, that’s so strong of you’,” he said.

“I was always kind of like, ‘It’s so weird that people have such a strong reaction to me not drinking’,” he said. “Like, who cares? I don’t care what you do. Why do you care so much about me?’ I don’t know if I made a conscious decision, but it just stuck with me that I was never gonna drink or do anything.”

Muniz had a mini-stroke in 2012, and later revealed he struggled with significant memory loss, forgetting large swaths of his childhood experiences.

“I grew up thinking the only people who smoked pot were criminals…on episodes of ‘Cops’,” he said. “Now I talk to my dad about it and my mom and they’re like, ‘We smoked pot every single day, you just didn’t know.’”

