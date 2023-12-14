Accidental weight loss drug overdoses on the rise: ‘They accidentally inject the whole pen’

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - There’s been an uptick in accidental overdoses recently, but not from opioids– from injected weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic.

So far this year, Missouri’s poison control center has reported nearly three thousand calls involving the medication– that’s a more than 1500 percent increase since 2019.

In Kansas, the poison center has seen a small increase but not nearly to the same extent as other states or the national average.

In 2021, there were 20 cases and calls regarding overdoses in Kansas. In 2022, there were 22 cases and, so far this year, there have been 25.

The Kansas Poison Center said it’s expected that as the use of weight loss medications goes up, the potential for adverse effects, wrongdoing, or even in some cases intentional misuse also goes up.

“Most of the calls that we get regarding these medications are ‘therapeutic errors,’ we call them. So they have somehow dosed themselves incorrectly,” said Elizabeth Silver, the Managing Director of Kansas Poison Center at KU. “So whether that is they got a new dosage prescribed to them and they gave themselves accidentally too much, or they just accidentally inject the entire pen and they don’t intend to– and that’s just from user error.”

Silver said when they do get overdose calls, people complain of being nauseous, throwing up, having abdominal pain and diarrhea, sometimes for an extended amount of time. She also said that not everyone who has an overdose calls the poison center, so their numbers may not be accurate.

“They don’t have to call us- they’re not mandated to- so that’s true for any type of an overdose. ER’s and other physicians can be seeing these accidental injections, accidental overdoses- or intentional- more frequently and we may just not be notified,” said Silver.

Dr. Johanna Finkle, a weight loss specialist at the University of Kansas Health System, said she believes there are two separate issues: one, is people are getting their weight loss medications from what are known as “medispas.”

These places give medications that are cheaper and may not be the same as the Ozempic and Wegovy medications that are prescribed by a physician. Dr. Finkle said those medications often have different formulations, are not FDA-approved and they come in different doses.

“That’s not the drug that was FDA approved; it can have a lot of other contaminations and byproducts and, as a physician, I can’t really say that’s a route to go,” said Dr. Finkle.

Dr. Finkle said it’s important to know the difference between a pen and a vial. When she prescribes her patients Semaglutide, for example, it comes in the form of a pen and releases a limited amount at a time. This makes it harder to overdose as compared to medications that come in a vial, where patients must draw up the syringe and give themselves the medication.

That’s where mistakes happen, Dr. Finkle said.

“Even if you go up to a milliliter and it was supposed to be a point-one-milliliter dose instead of a one-milliliter dose, that’s 10 times and you’re getting too much of the dose right away.” Dr. Finkle said.

Another issue is patients who purposefully give themselves a higher dose in the hopes of seeing results faster– especially since sometimes the drug isn’t easily accessible. They may fear not being able to get another prescription in the future.

“There’s a production issue and so the patients want to skip over the [proper dosage] and go right to the higher doses because it’s effective,” she said. “But that’s not the right way to do it, do a lot of education on that, making sure you step up the dose correctly.

If you think you have overdosed on a weight loss drug, Silver said the best thing you can do is call the national hotline at 1-800-222-1222.

