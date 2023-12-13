Shawnee Mission North students send message of support to family of 9-year-old Nolan Davidson

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The basketball home opener at Shawnee Mission North High School looked a little different Tuesday night.

The students paid tribute to 9-year-old Nolan Davidson, whose father taught and coached at North for 15 years.

Nolan was with his dad on his way to a basketball game on Dec. 1 when a suspected drunk driver hit their car on Johnson Drive in Shawnee. He was rushed to the hospital and died several days later.

The Shawnee Mission North Bisons wear black and red, but the home team side of the stands was filled with blue, Nolan’s favorite color. There were blue shirts and blue face paint. The cheerleaders wore blue hair bows with the No. 10, Nolan’s jersey number.

The Shawnee Mission North student section wore blue -- Nolan Davidson's favorite color -- at Tuesday night's basketball game. (KCTV5)

Signatures on a banner outside the game signaled a pledge to drive sober.

Many students wore stickers created by the pep club. They included the number ten inside a blue heart alongside the school’s track team logo, the letter N with wings. Nolan’s father, Aaron Davidson, taught physical education and coached their track and field team. He began a new job just this year.

“The Davidsons were great at bringing their family along, and they still are, bringing their family along to Coach Davidson’s sporting events,” said Shawnee Mission North Principal David Ewers. “So, as a school, especially the teams that Coach Davidson coached, really got to know the whole family really well.”

“There’s not a day that goes by that he wasn’t talking about his family or his kids,” said Pep Club president D’Myzio Allen.

The students wanted to find a way to show their support. They had a Shawnee Mission North basketball jersey made with Nolan’s No. 10 and framed it. Just before tip-off, three student representatives presented it to Ewers to give to Nolan’s family.

“The Davidson family means so much to our building,” Ewers said. “Our heart aches for that family and we just want to show him that we care and love for them.”

A visitation is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Dec. 13 at Foundry Church, 8835 Lackman Road in Lenexa. The celebration of life service will be held at 4 p.m. Dec. 14 at Westside Family Church, 8500 Woodsonia Drive in Lenexa, according to the Foundry Church Facebook page.

The accused driver of the truck that hit the Davidsons, 25-year-old Matthew Jacobo, has been charged with second-degree murder, leaving the scene of an accident, and the possession of a firearm while driving under the influence.

