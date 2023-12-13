Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Second teenager facing murder charges in stabbing death of Marshfield, Mo., man

By KY3 Staff and Lauren Schwentker
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Webster County prosecutor filed charges against a teenager accused in a deadly stabbing in June.

15-year-old Allissa Staples faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Shawn Ellingburg, 52. Thomas Keith Smith, Jr., 16, Staples’ boyfriend, also faces second-degree murder in the case.

Officers responded to a home in the 600 block of East Third Street around 2:30 p.m. in June. Police found Ellingburg dead from stab wounds. Police arrested the two juveniles around an hour after the incident, just a few blocks from the house.

Ellingburg did not live at the home. Witnesses told investigators there had been a fight that led up to the stabbing, and the teenagers ran off after someone called the police.

“Tragic is the only thing I used to describe it,” said Webster County Prosecutor Ben Berkstresser. “A person’s life was ended, and now maybe two lives are ended really before they start because if convicted, they face life in person.”

Webster County Prosecutor Ben Berkstresser says the teens have separate attorneys and won’t be tried together.

“If you’ve read the probable cause statement there’s an anticipation that they would they would claim or believed to assert that they were defending themselves,” said Berkstresser.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Gardner family remembers father who died rocking his baby to sleep
File: Missouri man found submerged in his car in Grand River
Missouri man found submerged in his car in Grand River
FILE — The KC Wheel passed a recent safety inspection, but the building below, that will soon...
KC Wheel passes inspection, soon-to-be restaurant below did not ... yet
Daniel Nelson, 43, died early Monday in a one-car crash.
Chiefs Kingdom mourns loss of superfan Daniel Nelson, aka ‘Red Beard’
KCPD identify deceased in hit-and-run near 31st and Agnes

Latest News

FILE — The bill, sponsored by Joplin-area Republican Rep. Lane Roberts, describes how a "Stop...
Proposed public safety package would create Missouri task force to fight cyberstalking, harassment
FILE - Members of the Missouri House of Representatives recite the Pledge of Allegiance as...
Sponsor withdraws Missouri ‘Abortion Homicide’ bill following bipartisan backlash
Jay W. McDaniel, Ph.D., assistant professor in the School of Electrical and Computer Engineering
Kansas native becomes 2nd U.S. scientist in 10 yrs. to be honored with international engineering award
Forecast Highs
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Cloudy, highs in the low 50s Wednesday with isolated showers and light snow up north
Cloudy, highs in the low 50s Wednesday with isolated showers early up north
Cloudy, highs in the low 50s Wednesday with isolated showers early up north