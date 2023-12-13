Second teenager facing murder charges in stabbing death of Marshfield, Mo., man

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Webster County prosecutor filed charges against a teenager accused in a deadly stabbing in June.

15-year-old Allissa Staples faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Shawn Ellingburg, 52. Thomas Keith Smith, Jr., 16, Staples’ boyfriend, also faces second-degree murder in the case.

Officers responded to a home in the 600 block of East Third Street around 2:30 p.m. in June. Police found Ellingburg dead from stab wounds. Police arrested the two juveniles around an hour after the incident, just a few blocks from the house.

Ellingburg did not live at the home. Witnesses told investigators there had been a fight that led up to the stabbing, and the teenagers ran off after someone called the police.

“Tragic is the only thing I used to describe it,” said Webster County Prosecutor Ben Berkstresser. “A person’s life was ended, and now maybe two lives are ended really before they start because if convicted, they face life in person.”

Webster County Prosecutor Ben Berkstresser says the teens have separate attorneys and won’t be tried together.

“If you’ve read the probable cause statement there’s an anticipation that they would they would claim or believed to assert that they were defending themselves,” said Berkstresser.

